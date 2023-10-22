Recruitment of local youths into militant ranks reduced: DGP

Zewan: Infiltration has been controlled to a large extent and recruitment of local youths into militant ranks reduced, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Police Commemoration Day function here, he also vowed to end the remnants of militancy.

The DGP said that “1,605 police personnel have laid down their lives since the eruption of terrorism (in Jammu and Kashmir).”

“I pay my tributes to them. I also pay tributes to personnel of other security forces who have laid down their lives. Eight policemen sacrificed their lives this year,” Singh said and added that “I want to say that their sacrifices have paid off and we have won this war on terror, and we vow to end the remnants of terror”.

The DGP said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have understood the ploys of the enemy and want to live in peace.

Referring to the decline in the recruitment of local youths into militant ranks, Singh said while 110 youths joined militancy last year, this year, so far, only 10 joined. Six of the 10 have been killed, he added.

“We appeal to the remaining four to lay down their arms. Doors for their return have not been closed. We do not want to take your lives. The time has come to stand with peace,” the DGP said.

He said security forces have been able to largely control infiltration along the border and the Line of Control (LoC).

“Many (militant) launch pads *(in Pak)* have been crushed to a large extent. The activities happening there have been largely dealt with. But there are some camps along the border where such activities like training take place,” Singh said.

“There are attempts to push in some people after training. We have been successful in controlling infiltration to a large extent,” the DGP asserted.

Singh said though there were a few attempts of infiltration this year, but more than 90 per cent of such bids were foiled at the borders and the infiltrators killed.

The forces have achieved huge success, and those who slipped into the hinterland, were also killed later, he added.

“We have succeeded in protecting the lives and property of people. Those days are past now when the blood of innocents used to be spilled on the direction of Pakistan and its agencies. Today, people are living in an atmosphere of peace and calm,” Singh said.

“Today, our children, our traders are safe, and I am happy for it,” he said.

On Friday’s firing incident from across the LoC in Kupwara’s Keran sector in which an army trooper was injured, the DGP said this along with the Arnia incident, in which two BSF personnel were injured, are being investigated.

“But, the overall ceasefire understanding is holding everywhere. The security grid is very strong at the border. These two incidents were off the track and they are being investigated. Once the details are available, we will share them,” he said.

To a question about narco-terror, Singh said security forces have tightened the noose around narco-terror.

The DGP said that about 39 cases of narco-terror have come to the fore in recent years. “Special investigation is going on and the cases are with the NIA, SIA, and SIU. Recently, we had a huge success when we confiscated 30 kgs of cocaine-like substance in Ramban,” Singh said.

“It had links in Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir), Punjab and Uttarakhand. All the persons involved have been arrested. Narco-terror will be dealt with sternly,” he said.

Earlier, the DGP and senior police officers paid tributes at the martyr’s memorial here. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also laid floral wreaths at the memorial early in the morning.

(PTI)

