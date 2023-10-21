Police Commemoration Day:Fight against terrorism reaching to its logical conclusion in J&K: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Saturday said that police have taken the fight against terrorism almost to its logical conclusion while efforts are on to make peace a permanent feature in the UT.

Addressing the police commemoration day at Zewan in Srinagar, DGP Singh, said that J&K has been hit by the menace of terrorism since the past over three decades. “The fight against wiping out the terrorism from J&K soil is reaching its logical conclusion. Efforts are on to make the prevailing peace in J&K as a permanent feature,” DGP said.

He said that even though efforts to disrupt peace from across continue, police are working hard to foil all such bids. He said this year eight policemen including officers were killed in anti-militancy operations. “Some officers from the army and other forces also lost their lives,” he said.

The DGP said that over the past few years, the situation has witnessed a sea change in Kashmir. “J&K is on the path of peace and development,” he said. The J&K police chief paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes stating that so far 1606 policemen were killed in line of duty.

“Today, we stand with our martyrs and pay them rich tributes. J&K and the entire nation is highly indebted to them,” he said, adding that the entire police force stands with the families of police martyrs.

Meanwhile, J&K police organised a blood donation camp in which 200 policemen participated and donated blood—(KNO)

