7 people killed in 2 accidents

Jammu: Seven people were killed in two separate accidents in Jammu region on Friday, officials said.
They said four people were killed when a truck rolled down a bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday, officials said.
The accident took place at Jhajjarkotli when the truck rammed into the divider of the bridge, they said.
The driver and conductor of the truck were among those killed in the accident.
Three persons were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into gorge in Kishtwar district.
Official sources told GNS that the Alto car (Jk06B- I909) met with the accident near Kandni Kishtwar this afternoon, leading to the death of three persons.
They have been identified as Madan Lal of Sarror, Rakesh Kumar of Badano Thatri and Dhyan Singh of Gandho.
Confirming it, a police official told GNS that a case has been registered and investigation taken up. (GNS)
