CS releases School ranking, Teacher grading report

3696 Schools Graded Efficient, 1857 Teachers Very Good

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today released first ever school ranking and grading of teachers across Jammu & Kashmir which has been published by collecting the feedback from the students of class 6th to 12th through digital mode of SAMIKSHA App & portal, developed by School Education Department, for assessing performance of teachers & School infrastructure.

Principal Secretary School Education Alok Kumar, along with the Project Director Samagra Shiksha Deep Raj, Director School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain, Special Secretary School Education, Naseer Wani, among others were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary said that, it is a revolutionary step taken by School Education Department and will go a long way in evaluating schools and teachers on real time basis, thus, giving Parents and administrators a real picture of the education system and will certainly enable in improving the required infrastructure in schools and also design the need specific training of teachers to enhance the learning outcomes of the students.

Dr. Mehta said Teachers in the Government sector are the best in terms of qualification and lot of impetus is being laid on training but pragmatic approach and focused attention of teachers to innovative and pedagogical method of teaching will ensure improved results, he added

Chief Secretary said that SAMIKSHA will reflect the true performance of teachers with respect to their classroom inputs/transactions and leave no space for subjectivity.

Dr. Mehta advised the School Education department to make the feedback a benchmark while analysing the teachers’ annual performance and advised that all the officers shall analyse the reports at their level and shall work on making education system more vibrant and aligned with NEP 2020.

Chief Secretary reiterated that, J&K UT is moving towards 100 % Digital & Transparent system, by introducing various online services to provide access to these services in the most effective manner, to each & every citizen, at all the locations. With these initiatives, J&K has become the first in the country, to make ranking of schools through digital platform of SAMIKSHA App. Quarterly review shall be taken and Plan will be prepared for the implementation in phased manner as per availability of resources.

He hoped that the UT should be seen as a model to be replicated by other States/UTs in the country. He underscored that J&K has the requisite capacity, capability, drive and desire to be best in the nation which has been done through various digital initiatives.

Principal Secretary Alok Kumar, informed that Samiksha provides System generated reports about the performance of Teachers and the status of schools on the basis of the Students’ inputs. Students have the facility to provide feedback in Hindi, English and Urdu languages to about 25questions based on different facilities/ schemes run for the benefit of students in schools and teaching techniques and behaviour of teacher in the classroom while teaching.

The response of the students of class 6th to 12th have been obtained through this mobile app on these parameters and depending on the score obtained in process, ranking of the schools have been determined and grading of teachers have been made. This feedback will be obtained on a monthly basis, he informed.

Project Director, Samagra Shiksha made a brief presentation and informed that system has been developed in-house and first feedback for the month of September, 2023 was obtained as per direction of the Government to evaluate the schools and identify performers and low achievers amongst teachers.

He apprised that 642231 students from class 6th onwards have been registered in the portal and mapped with 74790 teachers imparting education to them in 9757 such schools. During the month of September ,2023,10.97 Lakh feedbacks have been received from 2.49 Lakh students for 55772 teachers of 8163 schools. Ranking of schools and grading of teachers have been defined on the basis of scores obtained by the schools and teachers on 100 point basis. During this evaluation process, 3696 schools ranked as Daksh (Efficient), 4441 as Uttkarsh (Flourishing), 1134 as AttiUttam (Very Good), 154 as Uttam (Good) and 29 as Parchestha (Striving).

Similarly, among the teachers, 1857 have been graded as excellent, 31340 as Very Good, 20836 as Good, 863 as average and 216 as below average.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print