North Campus, University of Kashmir felicitates inter-department KU-2023 tournament North Campus champions

Delina Baramulla: Sports Committee, North Campus of Kashmir University organized a felicitation ceremony on Wednesday in its Sir Syed Ahmad Khan auditorium in the honour of its champions who brought laurels to the Campus in year 2023 inter-department KU tournaments concluded recently.

Convener Sports, Dr. Mohamad Ameen Parray, welcomed staff, students and champions of the tournament.

He presented a detailed report of events and appreciated the performance of North Campus teams in football, volley ball and cricket tournaments.

He said, “ We have to achieve the maximum within the minimum that is at our disposal. Our students are highly talented and if given wings of wire they shall reach the unreachable.”

Director North Campus, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Ganai, appreciated the efforts of the Campus football and volley ball teams that lifted trophies in 2023 KU-organized inter-department tournaments.

He said, “We shall try our best to upgrade the sports infrastructure at the Campus.” He further stated, “ Our students need to aim at their wholistic development and through sports inculcate the values of discipline, unity in diversity, cooperation, collaboration and uprightness.”

Professor Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, Dr. Qazi Khurshid Ahmad, Dr. Umar, Dr. Viqar un Nisa, Dr.Ambreen Khurshid, Dr. Faruq Ahmad, Mr.Bilal Ahmad , Dr. Showkat Ahmad and Dr. Irshad Ahmad distributed prizes and medals among the players of football, volley ball and cricket teams that represented the Campus in the inter-department tournaments.

Dr. Viqa-un-Nisa presented the vote of thanks and Dr. Faruq Ahmad Sheikh conducted the proceedings of the event.

