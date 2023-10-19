Admin working to infrastructure for better tomorrow: Sinha

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 43 Crore at Baramulla, today.

“Baramulla has undergone a historic transformation over the past few years, with new infrastructure, boost in local economy, reform in agriculture, tourism and trade. Better opportunities for youth, women and farmers have redefined its identity and turned it into a hub of prosperity and strength,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the J&K Administration is working round the clock to build social and economic infrastructure for a better tomorrow.

Effective, transparent and accountable governance system is our commitment to generate growth and bring far greater prosperity for people across the Union Territory, he added.

“Empowerment of socially disadvantaged community is a top priority on the agenda of administration. With the focus on overall economic growth we are ensuring that no section of society is left behind,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor handed over the land allotment orders to the landless beneficiaries of PMAY-G, at Dak Bungalow.

Sanction letters under various schemes were also distributed among the beneficiaries on the occasion.

The Lt Governor laid foundation stone for multiple road projects costing Rs 31.7 crore under NABARD RIDF- XXVIII including Up-gradation of Inner Links at Krankshivan Panzipora & Wagub road; Tarzoo Haritar Ningli Road Including Tarzoo Hospital Link road & Allied Links, and Hygam Trumbgund Rangi road including Inner Links Hygam Wetlands Reserve Rakh Hygam.

The projects inaugurated by Lt Governor today are Pavilion/Podium at District Police Line Baramulla; NTPHC Zehanpora; Water Supply Schemes at Migrant Colony Veerwan and Transit Accommodation Fatehpora and Renovated Gulmarg Club.

The Lt Governor also released publications of Tourism and Sheep Husbandry Departments.

Ms Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson, Baramulla; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Heads of various departments and senior officers of Civil and Police administration were present.

