MeT predicts clear, warmer days after rains, snow in J&K

Srinagar: After days of incessant rains in plains and snowfall over upper reaches leading to the wintry conditions, the weatherman on Wednesday predicted mainly dry weather and “warmer” days till October 21. While there were foggy conditions in plains of Kashmir valley and other valleys of J&K and partly cloudy at rest of the places in J&K this morning, the weather started to improve as the day progressed.

A meteorological department official said that weather was going to be mainly dry from October 19-21. “The days will be warmer,” he said.

However, he said, from October 22-23, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy. “There is possibility of light rain/snowfall (over higher reaches) at scattered places of J&K during these days,” he said, adding, “From October 24-28, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy.” Overall, he said, there is no forecast of any major rain and snowfall for the next 10 days in J&K and Ladakh.

He said that the weather was favourable for harvesting and all outdoor activities.

In the past few days, there was considerable drop in mercury with Srinagar recording a maximum of 11.6°C on Tuesday which was 10.1°C below normal for the summer capital.

There are reports of fresh light snowfall from Gulmarg, Sadnatop, Peer ki Gali, Simthan Pass, Gurez, Tulail, Sonamarg, the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh Highway besides the upper reaches.

Also Jammu city recorded a maximum of 17.8°C on October 17 which was 13.5°C below normal for the winter capital.

