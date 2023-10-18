Dheeraj Gupta inaugurates technical workshop on CAMPA activities

Srinagar: A daylong technical workshop for preparation of Annual Plan of Operations (APOs) for the next financial year 2024-25 was held today here.

The objective was to guide the Implementing Agencies in preparation of scientific, output oriented and people centric APO for the next financial year.

Principal Secretary Forests, Ecology & Environment Department, Dheeraj Gupta, inaugurated the workshop.

He complemented the department for organizing the brain storming session on preparation of comprehensive APOs. He stressed that Compensatory Afforestation should be carried out in a manner that loss of environmental goods and services due to diversion of forest land is adequately compensated. He also advised the Forest and allied departments to accelerate greening initiatives through use of improved technologies.

Subhash Chandra, Additional Director General of Forests/Chief Executive Officer, National Authority, MoEF&CC, New Delhi also attended the workshop. He responded to queries raised by the participants. He stressed on having meaningful consultation with Panchayats in formulation of APOs so that the demands of the local communities for fodder, medicinal plants and firewood and other forest produce are met from the plantation closures.

Roshan Jaggi, PCCF & HoFF, J&K Forest Department, stressed on making scientific proposals in accordance with Working Plan prescriptions. He also emphasized formulation of plans in integrated manner in which upper reaches of the landscape are treated by the Soil and Water Conservation Department and the areas close to habitation are treated by the Social Forestry Department while Forest Department should focus on rehabilitation of forests.

He suggested for creation of more Nagar Vans besides quality plants production in Nurseries. He made a detailed presentation on production of quality planting material using modern nursery techniques.

Asaf Mehmood Sagar, CEO CAMPA, explained the regulatory frame work of CAMPA. He asked the forest officers to adopt landscape and water shed approach in treatment of forest areas in a holistic manner.

He laid emphasis on making water harvesting infrastructures and ponds as integral part of APO so as to improve the water and moisture regime for better habitat.

This was followed by panel discussion chaired by Suresh Gupta, PCCF & Director Social Forestry Department, J&K. He also spoke on Village woodlots and role of the Social Forestry Department in reducing the pressure on the natural forests.

The program was moderated and coordinated by Irfan Ali Shah, Conservator of Forests, South Forest Circle.

Senior officers of the Forest Department including T.Rabi Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir, S. Senthil Kumar, Addl. Pr. Chief Conservator of Forests, Nodal Officer/FCA, S. Rakesh Kumar, CCF(S&D)/Director Environment and Remote Sensing Department, Irfan Rasool Wani, Conservator of Forests, North Circle, made detailed presentations giving overview of ongoing activities in their respective areas of responsibility. Besides, all CFs, RDs, JDs, DFOs, DSCOs, DDS, IAs, ACFs and ROs attended the workshop under CAMPA.

