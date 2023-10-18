Ashish Misra Is New SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal Relieved To Manipur

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has effected transfers and postings in the Police Department.

By virtue of the order, Rakesh Balwal, who was repatriated to Manipur cadre recently, has been formally relieved as SSP Srinagar and replaced by Ashish Kumar Mishra.

“In pursuance of the approval of Competent Authority for premature repatriation of Shri Rakesh Balwal, IPS (MA: 2012) from AGMUT-cadre to his parent cadre i.e Manipur cadre, the officer is relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to enable him to join his parent cadre”, reads the order.

“…in the interest of the administration the transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect; i) Shri Ashish Kumar Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar ii) Shri G.V Sandeep Chakravarthy is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, vice Shri Ashish Kumar Mishra”, reads the order.

