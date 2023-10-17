Woman found mysteriously dead in Bemina

Srinagar: Body of a woman was recovered in Bemina area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Tuesday morning, officials said here.

An official said that the body of the woman identified as Tanveera wife of Showkat Ahmad Kaloo, of Nendresh Colony, Bemina was found in mysterious conditions in Durbal area by some locals early in the morning.

He said that they informed the police who reached to the spot and took the body into custody.

He said the body was taken to the hospital and will be hand over to the family after medico-legal formalities.

