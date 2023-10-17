Man injured in leapord attack in Sumbal

Sumbal: A 37 Year old man was attacked and injured by leapord in Arampora of Sumbal town in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday evening .

Official said that Gulzar Ahmad Ganie, son of Assadullah Ganie, a resident of Tangpora, Pattan, was left injured after being attacked by a leopard in Arampora Sumbal on Tuesday evening.

He was immediately taken to CHC Sumbal for treatment.

A doctor at CHC Sumbal said that he has received minor injuries in his thigh and left ear and is being treated at the medical facility.

Fida ur Rehman ,Range Officer Bandipora said that they are on their way to the area as they were earlier engaged in a search operation in Hajin belt of the district.

Pertinently, last week, a leopard killed 14 sheep and left several others injured in Khumina village of Hajin.

On August 29, 2023, a seven-year-old boy was also mauled to death by a leopard in the Nesbal area of the district. Also, a leopard was spotted in Inderkote and Wangipora villages of the district earlier.

Moreover, with limited staff and inadequate machinery the Wildlife Department’s Range Office Ajas & Bandipora employees are caught in a tangle to tackle the situation.

