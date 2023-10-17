Husband-wife duo found dead in Rajouri

Rajouri: A husband wife duo have been found dead under mysterious conditions in Kandi area of Kotranka sub division of Rajouri district, officials said here on Tuesday.

An official said that the duo staying were found dead in their seasonal house in upper reaches of Kandi.

He said teams of police and other forces have also rushed to the spot.

The area, he said, is located in upper reaches of Rajouri and is receiving rainfall for the last two days, making it difficult for forces to reach at the spot—(KNO)

