Education Department’s screening test for teacher promotions a step toward excellence

A significant transformation is underway within the School Education Department as it introduces a groundbreaking initiative – a departmental examination for in-service PG teachers aspiring for the lecturer cadre/post. This progressive move has long been anticipated and is indeed a welcome change. Various departments, such as the Revenue department and Secretariat Level, have existing provisions for conducting departmental examinations for specific cadres. The School Education Department has heeded the genuine demand of the teaching community and established a high-level committee to formulate a draft plan, revisiting the gazetted service rules.

In the realm of promotions, seniority alone shouldn’t be the sole criterion. A comprehensive set of parameters should guide the promotion of teachers to the Master or Lecturer level, including:

• Academic Excellence: Demonstrated scholarly achievements of a teacher.

• Performance-Based Assessment: Evaluation reports by Head of Institutes (HOIs).

• Three-Year Result Statement: Consistent academic performance.

• Student Feedback: Judgement via platforms like the Samiksha App.

• Higher Qualifications: Recognition for advanced degrees such as PhD, M.Phil, NET, SET.

• Additional Qualifications: Value for multiple degrees, fostering well-rounded educators.

Every teacher must possess a combination of art, knowledge, teaching skills, and dedication to ensure students benefit from quality education. Merit should be the guiding principle, and in this regard, screening tests in promotions emerge as a viable solution. The School Education Department has adeptly addressed this issue, garnering appreciation from all quarters.

Taking stakeholders’ suggestions into account, the department has meticulously devised a plan to conduct these examinations. The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) is in the process of preparing the syllabus for this screening test. The Public Service Commission (PSC), a top-ranking recruiting agency, will oversee the examination process for teacher-to-lecturer promotions. Additionally, the inclusion of a B.Ed. degree has become mandatory for lecturer promotions. The Department also proposes using the date of acquiring higher qualifications as a criterion to determine seniority.

Under the dynamic leadership of Principal Secretary Alok Kumar, the department is set to be streamlined for enhanced efficiency, transparency, and accountability. Several core issues within the teaching community, including teacher-to-lecturer promotions, Master to Headmaster promotions, Senior Lecturer to Principal advancements, as well as promotions for Zone Education Officers and Principals to Chief Education Officers, have been resolved promptly.

It is imperative for all stakeholders to cooperate, encourage, and appreciate these bold steps taken by the School Education Department. These measures are pivotal for the holistic well-being and progress of the entire teaching fraternity, ultimately leading to a brighter future for our students.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

