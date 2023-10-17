Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Yedla calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: The Director National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

He was accompanied by Mrs. Laxmi, a teacher, and Mr. Bhyravanath, General Manager of United India Insurance Ltd. They also had the opportunity to meet with LG Sinha.

During the meeting, Prof. Yedla provided an overview of the significant reformative initiatives that have been implemented at NIT Srinagar since May 2023. These measures encompass both academic and non-academic aspects of the institution.

Academic reforms include the introduction of a mentor system for students across all departments, a revamped academic calendar from January-December to July-August, regulated semester registrations, and the implementation of a detention system.

Additionally, academic improvements involve remedial classes, student feedback mechanisms, streamlined training and placement processes, and student exchange programs with prestigious institutions such as IIT Madras and IIT Delhi.

On the non-academic front, Professor Yedla emphasized the establishment of a Students’ Gymkhana System, the practice of vacating hostels during vacations for maintenance purposes, and a winter preparedness drive.

He also spoke about the institute’s socio-cultural calendar, designed to foster religious harmony through the celebration of various festivals, introduction of NSS – Systematic outreach, and events such as Cultural Fest, Techvaganza, and the Annual Sports Meet to enhance social life and food options on campus.

In terms of administrative and governance reforms, Prof. Yedla highlighted the introduction of the Friday Open House system for grievance redressal, improved file movement processes, constitution of an ethics committee, establishment of a system for water quality testing on campus, and the deployment of 24×7 nursing services at the Medical Unit.

Moreover, the adoption of the Transfer Policy 2023 led to the transfer of long-standing staff, and a Play School was set up on campus, along with improvements in campus amenities for younger faculty members.

Prof. Yedla also urged the LG Sinha administration to consider procuring additional land for the development of a new campus and address the issue of encroachments on the Dal Lake side.

During the event, LG Sinha expressed pleasure with the progress at NIT Srinagar campus and commended the institute Director’s efforts in assisting students in their journey toward achieving professional excellence.

He also conveyed his eagerness to visit the NIT Srinagar campus in the near future.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print