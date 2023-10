New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked scientists to aim to send the first Indian to the Moon by 2040 and set up an Indian space station by 2035, according to an official statement.

He gave these directions during a meeting to review the preparedness of the Gaganyaan mission and the first demonstration flight of the crew escape system test vehicle scheduled for October 21.

“The meeting evaluated the mission’s readiness, affirming its launch in 2025,” the statement said.

