Bandipora: A 21-year-old youth died after a tractor overturned in Wangipora area of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

An official Kashmir Reade that the youth identified as Rayees Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Qadir Rather of Wangipora was injured after tractor overturned on him.

He said that soon after he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He added that after medico-legal formalities the body was later handed over to family for last rites.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print