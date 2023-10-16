Release hostages, allow humanitarian aid in Gaza: UN chief’s appeals to Hamas and Israel

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages without conditions and urged Israel to allow rapid and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, home to about 2.3 million people, is under a total blockade. Israel has cut off all supplies of food, water and fuel in the wake of ongoing hostilities with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

On Monday, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said it would impose a “complete siege” on the territory.

