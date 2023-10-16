Plea challenging designation of lawyers as senior advocates dismissed by SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the designation of lawyers as senior advocates.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul delivered its verdict on a plea filed by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara and seven others.

The petitioners had challenged sections 16 and 23 (5) of the Advocates Act, 1961, claiming these “creates two classes of lawyers, senior advocates and other advocates, which in actual practice has resulted in unthinkable catastrophe and inequities which Parliament certainly would not have contemplated or foreseen”.

