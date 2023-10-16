Kashmir higher reaches receive fresh snowfall, maximum temperature dips

Ganderbal: The higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley on Monday morning experienced a fresh spell of snowfall, while the plains received rain, leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperature

An official said , that the higher reaches of the Valley including Razdan Pass, Zojjila Pass, Sinthan Top and Kishtwar experienced snowfall, while plains saw heavy rains.

He said that the continuous rain throughout the night and snowfall on Razdan, Zojjila and Sinthan Tops and surrounding areas forced the authorities to close several roads.

Meanwhile, rains lashed other parts of the Kashmir Valley, resulting in considerable dip in the maximum temperature.

The Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent r rain and snowfall over higher reaches and at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days—(KNO)

