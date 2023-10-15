Have not come to JK to contest elections: LG

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ruled out contesting elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying he has not come to the Union Territory to take part in the polls.

“I have not come here to contest elections. I have contested elections in the past and will contest in the future too,” Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

He was replying to questions about some political parties asking if he had come to Jammu and Kashmir to contest elections.

In reply to another question about his reported remarks that 80 per cent people would vote in favour of the current system of central rule if a survey is conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “I have not said anything like this.”

One media house told him that people say this, he said.

Earlier Sinha inaugurated the redeveloped Apsara high street and Gole market area as well as some upgraded roads.

“Our prime objective is to transform Jammu city into a centre of opportunities for all sections and develop it as an engine of growth, and also as an incubator for young entrepreneurs of J&K,” Sinha said.

“We are ensuring that basic utilities are upgraded to meet demand, and it is inclusive and sustainable to handle growing urbanisation,” the Lt Governor said.

He dedicated the modernisation of a road network of 13.5 kilometers in Gandhi Nagar and the development of a 600-metre Apsara road stretch to the people of the city.

He said the revamping of the famous Apsara road will make the market area a major centre of attraction for locals as well as tourists, and also boost business and economic activities.

For quality living, smart mobility and beautification of Jammu city, “we have focused on building new and resilient infrastructure”, he said.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making earnest efforts for urban rejuvenation and development of facilities to meet the aspiration of the common people,” Sinha said.

He also mentioned various ongoing projects for improve ease of living and making the city more vibrant and sustainable.

These included Tawi River Front, Heritage Conservation, street development from Mubarak Mandi to Raghunath Bazaar, rejuvenation of water bodies, beautification of the approach road to Bahu Fort, waste management and Blue Green Project of Ranbir Canal.

The Lt Governor said that citizens and other stakeholders should cooperate in the development process, discharge their duties with complete dedication and pay for government services.

“If capable pay the bill. I announce here that we will waive the electricity bill of poor people. Discriminatory system benefiting a few will not work here. The 1.30 crore citizens of Jammu Kashmir are our priority”, he said.

“I assure the people that the government will take every decision in favour of common people, traders and the business fraternity,” he added.

(PTI)

