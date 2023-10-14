Punjab police busts LeT militant module with arrest of two JK residents

Chandigarh:In a joint operation with central agencies, the Punjab Police thwarted a possible terrorist attack in the border state by busting a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-backed module and arresting two operatives, a top officials said on Saturday.

Police also recovered from their possession two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), as many hand grenades, one .30 bore pistol with two magazines and 24 cartridges, eight detonators, one timer switch and four batteries.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the terror module is being handled by Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, an active Lashkar-e-Taiba member.

