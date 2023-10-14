Police seizes drug peddler’s Rs 20 lakh CRETA car in crackdown against narcotics

Bandipora: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that it seized a vehicle aalued at over 20 lakhs by issuing a confiscation order under Section 68F in a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A police spokesperson said that the Police has issued a confiscation order under Section 68F against one drug peddler, identified as Amir Rashid Sheikh son of Ab Rashid Sheikh of Shilvat Sumbal, who is implicated in a case registered under FIR Number 147/23 under Section 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He said that his involvement in this case has raised concerns regarding the illicit drug trade, prompting the authorities to take swift action.

The most notable development in this case he said is the confiscation of Amir Rashid Sheikh’s vehicle, a CRETA valued at an estimated Rs 20,50,000.

He said that the vehicle in question has been forwarded to the relevant authorities for further confirmation and legal proceedings, with the hope that this action will send a strong deterrent message to potential offenders involved in the drug trade.

“Confiscation order has been issued U/S 68F against one drug peddler namely Amir Rashid Sheikh S/o Ab Rashid Sheikh R/o Shilvat Sumbal.Vehicle CRETA used for the commission of offence valuing Rs 20,50,000 has been confiscated and forwarded to concerned authority for confirmation.The accused was Involved in Case FIR Number 147/23 U/S 8/21 of NDPS Act,” said Bandipora Police in a post on ‘x’ formally known as Twitter.

