All registered political parties eligible to take part in polls: Pak PM Kakar

Islamabad:Pakistan’s interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has made it clear that all political parties duly registered with the election commission would be eligible to take part in the upcoming election.

His statement comes as doubts were being expressed about the fate of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed former premier Imran Khan.

With clouds hanging over the political future of 71-year-old Khan, who is in jail over alleged violation of secret laws of the country, some political pundits feared a ban on his party for the May 9 violence.

