Handwara: The suspicious object that was found in Ganapora Kralgund area of Handwara in was destroyed by bomb disposal squad on Friday.

Officials said that the object was found on Baramulla-Handwara road today morning.

He said that soon after bomb disposal squad was called and traffic was also halted.

“The suspicious object was later destroyed by the BDS and traffic was also restored on the road,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print