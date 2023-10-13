Hydropower projects fuelling disasters in Himalayas: Experts

New Delhi:Violations of norms during the construction of hydropower projects in the fragile Himalayan region are fuelling disasters in the hilly states, environment experts and activists have warned.

A glacial lake outburst flood in Lhonak Lake in Sikkim last week resulted in severe damage in Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong, and Namchi districts. The incident also resulted in the breach of the Chungthang dam, also known as Teesta III dam, a crucial component of a mega hydropower project in the state.

These experts and activists emphasised that the series of dams built on the Teesta river fuelled the disaster and demanded the cancellation of the proposed Teesta IV dam.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print