27 Americans killed in Hamas attacks, US to arrange charter flights to evacuate its citizens from Israel: White House

Washington:At least 27 American citizens have died and 14 remain unaccounted for as a result of unfolding violence in Israel and the US will arrange charter flights to evacuate its citizens from the strife-torn Jewish state, the White House has announced.

Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel on Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas’ key infrastructure. So far, over 2,000 people have been killed in Israel and the Gaza Strip in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.

India is one of the first countries to evacuate its citizens from Israel.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print