SC bench to hear plea seeking recall of its order allowing married woman to terminate pregnancy

New Delhi: A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will hear at 2 pm on Thursday the case relating to the medical termination of a 26-week pregnancy of a married woman.

The bench also comprises Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The apex court, which had on October 9 allowed the woman, a mother of two, to proceed with medical termination of pregnancy after taking note that she was suffering from depression and was not in a position to raise a third child, emotionally, financially and mentally, was hearing an application seeking recall of its order.

