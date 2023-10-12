Passenger vehicle driver dies in Qamarwari accident

Srinagar: A driver of a passenger vehicle died in a road accident at Qamarwari area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district in the evening, officials said on Thursday.

An official said that Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Nawa Bazar Srinagar, a driver of a passenger vehicle was killed after his speeding Matador vehicle hit a wall near Police Colony here.

He further added that the injured driver was shifted to a hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident, and further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)

