MeT predicts widespread rains, ‘significant’ drop in temperature from Oct 14-18 in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Wednesday forecast widespread intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir from October 14-18.

A meteorological department official said that mainly clear weather was expected in next 24 hours and on October 13, “partly cloudy becoming cloudy” towards evening was expected. “There is possibility of rain/snow over higher reaches towards night at scattered places of J&K.”

He said widespread intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches was likely with over 75% chances from October 14-18.

There was “significant drop in temperature expected across during these days.

The weatherman department has also urged farmers to postpone harvesting of crops from October 14-18

He said there may be temporarily disruption of transportation especially at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mugal Road, Sinthantop, Sadnatop etc. (

