If national consensus not achieved on simultaneous polls, it shouldn’t be thrust on people: Ex-CEC Quraishi

New Delhi: With a high-level committee exploring the possibility of conducting simultaneous polls, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi on Thursday said if national consensus is not achieved on the proposal then it should not be “thrust on the people”.

Quraishi also said that it is expected that the present Election Commission will “show spine” and be “strong and tough” in taking swift and neutral action in cases of model code of conduct violations in the upcoming assembly polls.

In an interview with PTI on his new book titled ‘India’s Experiment with Democracy: The Life of a Nation Through its Elections’, the former poll panel chief said one cannot legally find fault with parties promising “freebies” and noted that even the Supreme Court could not abolish the practice.

