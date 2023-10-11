Pampore girl Natiqa Riyaz set to shine at 37th National Games in Goa

Pampore: Natiqa Riyaz, a determined young martial artist from Saffron Town Pampore in Pulwama district, has clinched a coveted spot in the upcoming 37th National Games in Goa.

The 3rd-year student of Women’s College Srinagar embarked on her martial arts journey in 2014 and has since excelled at various levels, securing nine gold medals and numerous silver medals in international and national competitions.

Natiqa’s selection for the prestigious National Games underscores her dedication and expertise in martial arts. Her achievement not only brings pride to her family and local community but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in Jammu and Kashmir. The games, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26, will witness the participation of 10,806 athletes from across the country.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Natiqa acknowledged the unwavering support of her coaches, grand master Nazir Ahmad, and deputy grand master Bashir Ahmad, as well as her parents, enabling her to participate in various games over the past nine years.

Martial Art grand master Nazir Ahmad Mir revealed that a total of 27 players from Jammu and Kashmir, including four from Pulwama district (two boys and two girls), have been selected for the 37th National Games. Among them, two players from Pampore, including Natiqa Riyaz, will compete in the championship.

The event, featuring 43 games, is organized by the Goa government and is set to showcase the talents of athletes from diverse backgrounds. Reporting for the Sqay game is scheduled for November 4, with games taking place across 28 venues in Panaji, Mapusa, Margao, Colva, Vasco, and Ponda. Women’s participation in the event stands at an impressive 49 percent.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print