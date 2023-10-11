2 Local LeT Militants Killed In Shopian Gunfight: Police

Says One Among Them Was Involved In KP Sanjay Sharma’s Killing In Feb This Year

Srinagar: Two militants of Lashker-e-Toiba including one “involved” in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma in February this year were killed in an encounter with joint team of police, CRPF and army in Shopian district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police spokesperson in a statement said that based on specific information regarding presence of militants in Alshipora area of the south Kashmir district, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF’s 178Bn in the area.

During the search operation, he said, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, he said, two militants of LeT were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site of encounter.

They have been identified as Marifat Maqbool son of Mohammad Mangloo of Cheigund Keegam, Shopian and Jazim Farooq alias Abrar son of Farooq Ahmad Wani of Heff Shirmal Shopian.

As per the police records, he said, both the militants were categorized and “involved” in several cases including attacks.

“Jazim Farooq alias Abrar was involved in case FIR No. 14/2023 under section 302, 307 IPC, 7/27Arms Act, 16, 18, 20 UAP Act of Police Station Litter pertaining to the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma,” he said.

Marifat Maqbool, he said, was involved in case FIR No 202/2022 under section 20, 38 ULA(P) Act of Police Station Shopian.

“It is pertinent to mention that another (militant), Aqib Bhat of Malangpora Pulwama involved in killing of Sanjay Sharma was already killed in Padgampora encounter in the month of February 2023.”

The spokesperson said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, he said.

In this regard, he said, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

“ADGP Kashmir congratulated the joint team of Police and security forces for conducting successful operation without any collateral damage and termed the operation as a big success,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, people are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.(GNS)

