IT raids continue for 2nd day at several locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The income tax raids related to some business groups continue for the second day at several locations across the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday day, officials said.

An official said that the raids were being conducted in Srinagar, Sopore, Sonamarg, Khrew, Budgam, Humhama, Lal mandi and Hyderpora.

He said that the raids related to some business of ARCO group are being conducted since yesterday across these locations.

He added that cash, evidence of property investment, and other documents have also been seized during the ongoing raids.

The official added that nearly two crore cash was also recovered during raids at Shah Anwar Colony in Hyderpora—

