Darul Uloom building, where 2 militants were killed last year, demolished in Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct: The authorities have demolished a building of Darul Uloom built on government land in Chewa Kalan village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, where two Militants were killed last year.

An official said that the action was taken on the recommendations of National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said that in March 2022 two terrorists were killed in the same building, following which the case was taken over by the NIA.

“During investigation the NIA had arrested administrators of the Darul Uloom who are still under custody, while the 3-room building that got damaged in the encounter wasn’t put to use since last year,” he said.

The official said that remnants of the building were damaged last night by Revenue authorities with the assistance of police—(

