35 Employees Sacked Under Art 311 In J&K: MHA

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI, has said that 35 employees have been terminated while 32 have been prematurely retired in accordance with zero tolerance towards corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.The ministry’s annual report for 2022-23 from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, states that transformations in the functioning of the government in terms of transpar-ency and accountability have been the central theme of all government initiatives.
