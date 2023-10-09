JK Govt removes W&W LC for corruption

SRINAGAR – The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, keeping with its avowed policy of zero tolerance for corruption and misconduct by the employees, ordered removal of Ruquiya Akhter, Watch and Ward Woman of the erstwhile J&K Legislative Council presently under the control of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, from service.

The employee has been removed from service in terms of Clause (vii) of Rule-30 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, as the said official was found to have committed misconduct and gross violation of the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.

It was proved in enquiry proceedings that while official was deployed in the office of Advocate General, J&K, a fake appointment order was circulated and she received huge sum of money in her account by luring innocent candidates with promise of getting government job. The enquiry Officer concluded that the charges framed against the official have been fully established. This removal from service under aforesaid rule shall not entitle her for any pensionary benefits. The order of removal of official shall be a deterrent for other employees who are indulging in corrupt practices.

