SARAS AAJEEVIKA 2.0: Culture, Cuisine carnival to commence on Oct 9

Srinagar: The much awaited second edition of SARAS Aajeevika mela, set to mesmerize visitors in Srinagar, would commence on 9th October.

Being organized by the Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), Department of Rural Development & Panchayti Raj, this ten day extravaganza promises a vibrant celebration of art, craft, culture and cuisine, resonating with the essence of ‘vocal for local’.

The tourists can anticipate an impressive showcase of talent, as over 200 skilled rural women artisans from 17 different states across India will proudly display their exquisite handicrafts, handloom creations and regional culinary delights at Umeed Women’s Haat Boulevard, Dalgate.

Participation has been confirmed from states including Telangana, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya for SARAS AAJEVIKA 2.0.

The fair serves as a direct marketing platform for rural entrepreneurs, empowering them to sell their products without any intervention. This unique opportunity allows rural artisans, craftsmen, and Self-Help Group (SHG) beneficiaries from all over India to showcase and directly sell their products to customers, thereby augmenting their income and gaining significant exposure.

The gala event will enable the visitors relish a delightful assortment of handloom and handicrafts, featuring Kantha stitch from West Bengal, Silk suits from Uttar Pradesh, Handloom from Bihar, hygienic dry apricots and velvet fabric from Ladakh, decorative items from Karnataka and handcrafted jewelry from Punjab. The event will also host a dedicated food zone where SHG members will tantalize taste buds with delectable treats such as ‘saag-makkey ki roti’, kheer, chaat, and barbecues. Moreover, a separate kid-friendly area promises a memorable experience for young children.

Throughout the duration of SARAS mela 2.0, the local artists will enthrall art enthusiasts with captivating performances, showcasing rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. The fair strives to promote the art, culture, and traditions of J&K, with a particular emphasis on engaging and inspiring the youth.

The venue has been equipped with essential facilities including drinking water, toilets, security, and medical services. Besides, stringent fire safety protocols have been implemented and first aid kiosks along with 24×7 ambulance services will be readily available.

Entry to the fair is free for all, and it will be open from 11am to 9.30 pm on selected dates. The event strictly abides by green protocols, promoting the use of cloth bags and paper bags exclusively.

It is worth noting that the first edition of SARAS was successfully held in February in Jammu and in March in Srinagar, marking the end of a decade-long hiatus. The event received an overwhelming response from the artisan community nationwide. Encouraged by the positive feedback, JKRLM has initiated the second chapter of SARAS in Kashmir and plans to hold another event in Jammu in the coming months.

Pertinently, SARAS Aajeevika Mela aims to facilitate and motivate the beneficiaries of Self Help Groups (SHGs) supported by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) scheme of the Ministry of Rural Development. The fair provides them with a national-level platform to exhibit and sell their products, while offering additional income opportunities, exposure, and the chance to interact on a large scale.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print