Admin committed to wildlife conservation: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off Walkathon ‘Walk for Wildlife’, as a part of Wildlife Week 2023 from Police Golf Course to Nishat Bagh, Srinagar.

Prominent Citizens, wildlife conservation & eco club members, volunteers, NCC cadets, students in large numbers participated in the 5 km long Walkathon organized by Department of Wildlife Protection to spread awareness on wildlife conservation.

In his address, the Lt Governor reaffirmed the commitment of the J&K Administration to the cause of wildlife conservation, protection of the unique and rich ecological heritage and pursue economic growth and preserve the environment by striking the right balance.

He called for community-led conservation of biodiversity and protection of wildlife. It is our collective responsibility to strengthen the ecological integrity, restore the original glory of our rivers, lakes and protect our forests from smugglers and poachers, he said.

Every citizen, every youth should become Wildlife and Environment Mitra and also spread awareness in the society on adopting sustainable lifestyle, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for the integrated development of wildlife habitats and promotion of eco tourism and green economy.

Hangul Breeding Centre in Tral, languishing since 2008 has been revived and completed this year. Hangul population has seen an increase and two more RAMSAR sites were added in 2022. Last year more than 13 lakh migratory birds were sighted, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the initiatives taken by the Department of Wildlife Protection for mitigation of man-animal conflict, safety of human lives, their property and livestock.

The Lt Governor also released a short film “J&K: Wildlife Chronicles” and a poster of the Wildlife Protection department.

Sh Aftab Malik, Chairman, DDC Srinagar; Sh A.K. Choudhary, Special DG Crime; Sh Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Roshan Jaggi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; senior officers and citizens from all walks of life were present.

