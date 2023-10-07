CBK Chargesheets Trio Accused of Cheating, Relevant Offences in Kulgam

Srinagar: Crime Branch of Kashmir on Saturday produced a chargesheet before Court of Anti-corruption in Anantnag, against three persons accused of involvement in cheating and other relevant offences.

“Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch) Srinagar produced charge sheet of case FIR number 25/2012 before the Hon’ble Court of Anti Corruption Court Anantnag on 05.10.2023 against three accused persons for their involvement in commission of offences punishable under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, 120-B RPC, 5(2) PC Act”, reads a statement .

The said case, the statement reads, was registered in Crime Branch Kashmir on a complaint from then Zonal Education Officer Kulgam, wherein, it was alleged that one Rashid-Ul-Hassan Gojjar son of Gh. Hassan, resident of Arigatnoo Tehsil Kulgam has been appointed as teacher through Service Selection Board in terms of order number 2034 of 2007 dated 17/10/2007 under reserved category i.e ST category. “The said teacher submitted his joining report on 07/11/2007 in the office of ZEO Kulgam and produced requisite certificates/documents including ST, PRC and DOB Certificates. On analyzing the certificates, it was found that the caste of appointee in DOB certificate was reflected as” Wagay” which contradicted with caste of Gojjar reflected in his PRC & ST certificates.

“On receipt of this complaint in CBK, a preliminary verification vide PV No 42/2010 P/S Crime Branch Kashmir, was initiated into the matter. During the probe, it was revealed that the actual caste of the appointee is “Wagay” and he in league with revenue officials managed to change his caste from “Wagay” to “Gojjar”, reads the statement.

“Subsequently, a formal case vide FIR No. 25/2012 U/S 420,120-B r/w 5(2) PC Act was registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation was taken up.”

“During the course of investigation the statements of witnesses were recorded. The relevant records were obtained from the concerned department. The investigation conducted has revealed that the accused number 01 (beneficiary) in connivance with other two accused revenue officers (now retired), has managed to get his caste changed by virtue of a mutation No. 391/1 at Tehsil Office Kulgam”, reads the statement.

“The accused officials abused their official positions and in furtherance of criminal conspiracy, prepared and acted on a false and fake mutation and thereby for their ulterior motives issued fake Schedule Tribe Certificate in favour of accused beneficiary, who used the same to get himself selected/appointed as Teacher in District Kulgam under ST Category, as such committed offences U/S 420, 467, 468,471, 201,120-B RPC , 5(2) PC Act”, the statement reads.

“Finally, on the basis of evidence, the investigation of the case was concluded as proved under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, 120-B RPC, 5(2) PC Act against the said accused persons”, the statement reads further.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print