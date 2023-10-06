Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty: Delhi Police FIR against NewsClick

New Delhi:Delhi Police, in an FIR filed under anti-terror law UAPA against online news portal NewsClick, has alleged that a large amount of funds came from China to “disrupt the sovereignty of India” and cause disaffection against the country.

It also alleged that NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha conspired with a group — People’s Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) — including PADS convenor Battini Rao, historian Dilip Simeon, social activist Deepak Dholakia, director of Delhi-based NGO Aman Trust Jamal Kidwai and journalist Kiran Shaheen, among others, to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

These foreign funds were fraudulently infused by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, Neville Roy Singham, it claimed.

