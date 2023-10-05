Record Khadi sales show it has become powerful symbol of public sentiments: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Khadi has become a powerful symbol of public sentiments, as he lauded the record sale at the Khadi Bhawan here on Mahatama Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2.

Modi expressed confidence that people’s attachment to Khadi, a hand-spun fabric promoted by Gandhi for its indigenous origin, will keep creating new records, strengthening the vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

For the first time, products worth Rs 1.5 crore were sold at the Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said on Wednesday.

