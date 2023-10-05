J&K’s traditions promote co-existence of almost all major religions: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya Saraswathi Bhandaram Digital Library and Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt Branch, Kashmir at Shivpora, Srinagar.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt and followers of Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya ji on the occasion.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has conveyed his best wishes and assured that he will personally visit Mutt’s Kashmir branch, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor recalled the immense contribution of Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya to the society.

“Sri Ramanujacharya through his philosophy of vishishtadvaita preached love, peace, compassion, universal brotherhood and social equality. He showed the society path of righteousness, virtue and devotionalism that influenced ‘Bhakti Movement’,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also highlighted Sri Ramanujacharya ji’s deep spiritual connect with Kashmir.

While composing the epic ‘Sri Bhasya’, Jagadguru had travelled to Kashmir to refer to Bodhayana Vritti Grantha on Brahma Sutras. When this voluminous and his most famous work was complete, he again visited Kashmir and dedicate Sri Bhasya’ to Maa Sharada, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor shared the resolve of the UT Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to restore the past glory of Jammu Kashmir.

“We are witnessing revival of J&K’s cultural identity and spiritual traditions which have always promoted co-existence of almost all major religions, spiritual streams known to humankind and gave the ideals of humanism, communal harmony and peace to the world,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the Mutt’s Kashmir Branch and treasure of eternal wisdom being made available through digital library will inspire us in building a peaceful and harmonious society.

The Lt Governor commended the noble initiative to provide medical services at the Mutt’s Kashmir Branch.

H.H Sri Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami Ji of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, on behalf of the Mutt, expressed gratitude to Lt Governor and the UT Administration for the support to the Mutt.

Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya preached the message of unity, peace, equality, devotion to the world and inspired us to serve the society. Swami ji’s ideas and teaching should reach the world and we have already digitized 2000 books, he said.

It was informed that Ujala Cygnus Hospital will run the Sri Ramanuja Clinic and offer free medical services. Experts from Bangalore will also provide online services to the patients.

Senior officers of Army, Civil & Police administration, members of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, Saints and followers of Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya were present.

