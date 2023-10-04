‘Time to reclaim position of Vishwa Guru’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Founder’s Day celebration of Devki Arya Putri Pathshala Srinagar at Tagore Hall.

In his address, the Lt Governor lauded the school for its immense contribution in providing quality education to girls from poor sections of the society since its establishment in 1910.

“Strength of the nation is determined by knowledge, culture and values. Educational institutions should focus on building human values, knowledge, social consciousness to enable the young minds to shape their future life and destiny of the nation,” the Lt Governor said.

Ancient India was centre of learning. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the time has come to reclaim the position of Vishwa Guru, he said.

“Learning in schools should foster educational excellence, equal access to build knowledge society and prepare students for global competitiveness,” he added.

At the Founder’s Day celebration, the Lt Governor commended the role of the Smt Veena Chandhok, Chairperson of Devki Arya Putri Pathshala, Principal and teachers in guiding the growth of the century-old educational institution.

Society should also come forward and contribute to such virtuous endeavours and create suitable environment for students to develop their full potential, talents, and achieve their life goals, he said.

Smt Veena Chandhok, Chairperson, Devki Arya Putri Pathshala shared the journey and achievements of the school over the past 112 years.

Performance by Santoor Maestro Sh Abhay Sopori was one of the key highlights of the event besides the soulful prayers and display of martial arts by the school students.

Ms Yusra Mushtaq, Principal DAPP, Teachers, parents, guardians and students were present.

