Implemented Gandhi’s mantra: Shah

New Delhi: With the power of public participation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented Mahatma Gandhi’s mantra of ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ through the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Shah participated in a cleanliness drive in Ahmedabad in response to Prime Minister Modi’s appeal to all citizens for “one hour of shramdaan (voluntary labour) for swachhata” on the eve of Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2.

Wielding the broom, Shah participated in the drive to clean the Ranip bus stop and the surrounding area in Ahmedabad.

“God resides in cleanliness only,” Shah said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi.

Prime Minister Modi has turned many problems of society into a mass movement and cleanliness is the first among these, he said.

“By infusing the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with the power of public participation, Modi ji has implemented Gandhi ji’s mantra of ‘Swachhata hi Seva’,” the home minister added.

Taking inspiration from the prime minister, every Indian is making an important contribution to the development of the country by making cleanliness an integral part of their lives, Shah said.

“Today, in response to Modi ji’s call, I participated in a cleanliness drive in Ahmedabad. Let us all together contribute to building a clean and golden India,” he said.

People from all walks of life, from politicians to students, wielded brooms and took part in the ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign on Sunday in response to Modi’s appeal.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, more than 9.20 lakh sites across the country have been adopted for the mega drive.

