Two Militants Killed As Infiltration Bid Foiled in Kupwara, Arms and Ammunition Recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have killed two unidentified militants as Infiltration bid had been foiled.

On X Kupwara Police wrote, “Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police,in a joint operation carried by Army and Police in kumkadiarea of Machal sector,2 infiltrating militants have been killed so far.The operation is still in progress.

In another update, Kupwara Police wrote, ”

So far, 02 Aks, 4AKMags, 90rds, 01 Pak Pistol, 01 Pouch and Rs. 2100 Pak currency etc has been recovered from encounter site. Search continues.

