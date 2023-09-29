Presence of active militants has decreased: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir Dilbag Singh on Thursday presence of number of active militants have decreased and efforts afoot to “finish the remaining”.

“Pakistan is the main source of militancy. JKP and other security forces are committed to neutralise and uproot militancy from the UT,” he said while talking to media men on the sidelines of a function. He said that successful operations were conducted and will continue to eliminate the remnants of militancy.

“The presence of number of active militants have decreased and efforts are on to finish the remaining.”

He said that the security grid on the borders and within the hinterlands is alert and active to thwart “nefarious designs of Pakistan backed anti national elements.”

Referring to the Kokernag encounter, the DGP said, “We have to work on how to respond better so that loss of security forces lives is avoided.”

Referring to the areas where there was no police presence previously, the DGP said that during the last few years “we have tested ourselves to the optimum and have overcome obstacles resulting in the changed situation.”

He said J&K Police along with other security forces are holding ground and have control over all the areas.

“We have ensured that rule of law is applied to stone pelters and instigators whoever they may be,” he said as per statement sent by police to GNS.

Earlier the top police officer while addressing 65 DySsP trainees at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur today said that the atmosphere of training institutes rejuvenates personnel and that training period is missed by all personnel throughout their life.

Sharing his past experiences, Singh said, “All you have to do is to work with passion, dedication and professionally. You have to have synergy, camaraderie with your jawans and colleagues besides with other forces.”

The DGP was on a day-long tour to the SKPA Udhampur and Subsidiary Training Center (STC) Talwara Reasi where he interacted with trainee officers and jawans and also inaugurated new buildings in these training institutes.

Addressing the trainee officers at SKPAU, he said that all personnel consider training institutes wherever they train their second home. Advising to train hard and learn as much as one can, the DGP said, “Focus on your work and don’t bother about those people who would try to bring you down”.

Urging trainees to ensure holding of the ground, the DGP said that we have to deal with anti national and anti social elements strictly while taking care of the common people. He said that in a region where terror used to prevail, JKP alongwith SFs ensured security and safety of common people whose support & cooperation is utmost important for the UT’s peace. He emphasized upon trainees to develop compassion as an essential element for own personnel & for the people we serve adding that Police officers should be confident about their efforts & intentions and taking decisions on ground in the interest of the administration.

Regarding the training of personnel the DGP said that Police Headquarters is more focused providing specialized courses on cyber crime investigation and counter measures as well as tactical aspects. Directing for organising modules on specialized crimes, the DGP said that more specialized training courses are the need of the hour for cracking the modern cyber crimes.

He advised for learning basic investigation skills for improving conviction rate of NDPS & UAPA cases. He exhorted lady officers to strive for studying cyber crime, crime against women and children. He emphasized upon officers to be tech savvy while exploring technologies in policing methods for solving problems.

At STC Talwara addressing the darbar of Border Battalion trainees, the DGP said that while providing training to these trainees special focus has to be on the modern day challenges on borders viz narco-terrorism, infiltration, drone droppings etc.. He said that trainees should be exposed to the modern day tools used to monitor the situation and other activities on borders.(GNS)

