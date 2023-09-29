Eid-e-Milad being celebrated with religious fervour today

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), is being celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir Valley on Friday.

The largest congregation is expected to be held at Hazratbal Shrine, which houses the Holy relic (a hair strand) of Prophet, on the banks of Dal Lake. The devotees would have a glimpse of the relic after every prayer.

Besides Hazratbal, large congregational prayers are expected to be held at Asarisharif Kalashpora, Jenab Sahib Soura, Lal Bazar, Punjura Shopian, Khiram Sirhama Anantnag (Islamabad), Seer hamdan Kaba Marg Qaimoh Ahmshrief Bandipora and Hazrat Janbaz Wali (RA) Baramulla.

On the occasion, a festive look prevailed for the past several days as various Masjids and shrines in the city and elsewhere, besides various commercial malls in the civil lines areas were decked out with lights.

Hundreds of people offered nightlong prayers at Hazratbal and other shrines across the Valley and offered Durad to prophet (SAW) and recited Holy Quran.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings and good wishes to the people on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi.

In a message the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I convey my greetings to all.

The holy Prophet showed us the path of an egalitarian society based on compassion, peace, love, harmony and brotherhood. The timeless teachings of holy Prophet continue to guide humanity on the path of kindness, equality and universal brotherhood. May the joyous occasion of Milad-un-Nabi bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all and inspire us to follow the path of righteous living and work for the welfare of all”.

