Iconic Agri Scientist Swaminathan Dies

Chennai: M S Swaminathan, renowned agricultural scientist and the driving force behind the nation’s ‘Green Revolution, passed away here on Thursday.

He was 98 and is survived by three daughters including Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the former chief scientist of the World Health Organisation.

The celebrated agriculture icon, who was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time passed away today at 11.15 AM at his residence here.

Condolences poured in with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing Swaminathan saying his groundbreaking work transformed lives of millions, ensured India’s food security.

Indian Agricultural Research Institute Director A K Singh said an era of agricultural research, education and extension marked by disruptive innovations has come to an end with the death of Swaminathan.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, leaders of farmers’ bodies including P R Pandian condoled Swaminathan’s death.

The Congress party described him as the key scientific architect of the Green Revolution and hailed his contribution to the agriculture sector.

Modi said on X: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation.”.

Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators.

“I will always cherish my conversations with Dr Swaminathan. His passion to see India progress was exemplary. His life and work will inspire generations to come. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print