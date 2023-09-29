EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary Blinken discuss global developments amid India-Canada diplomatic row

Washington:External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed global developments and laid the groundwork for a 2+2 meeting during his wide-ranging talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here, amid a simmering diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist.

Jaishankar is currently on a five-day official trip to Washington DC. This is the highest-level interaction between the two countries after the recent G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

“Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State @SecBlinken at State Department today. A wide ranging discussion, following up on PM @narendramodi’s June visit. Also exchanged notes on global developments. Laid the groundwork of our 2+2 meeting very soon,” he posted on X on Friday.

