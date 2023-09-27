8 Non-locals Injured In ‘Vibrater’ Blast In Anantnag: Police

Anantnag: Eight non-locals were injured after “Vibrater” of load carrier they were travelling in blasted in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

“Today one Tata Mobile bearing registration JK18-4476 coming from Dooru towards Dialgam Anantnag reached at Larkipora Anantnag where a Vibrater Blasted inside the Vehicle in which 8 Non Locals who were boarding the vehicle got injured,” police said in a statement . They were shifted to GMC Janglatmandi Anantnag for treatment, it daid. The injured have been identified as Chato Kumar, 18; Param Jeet, 22; Bhawan Kumar, 21; Fiqan, 17; Jiten, 21; Titu Kumar, 23; Matlesh Kumar, 19 and Shan Kumar, 17, all residents of Bihar. A Police officer said that there was no militancy angle into it.

